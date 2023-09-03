WAX (WAXP) Price Tops $0.0387 on Exchanges

WAX (WAXP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 3rd. One WAX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0387 or 0.00000149 BTC on exchanges. WAX has a total market capitalization of $129.63 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WAX has traded down 6.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAX Coin Profile

WAX is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,041,527,494 coins and its circulating supply is 3,348,460,058 coins. The official website for WAX is wax.io. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. WAX’s official message board is wax-io.medium.com. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling WAX

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 4,041,211,885.227325 with 3,348,144,449.1883435 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.03891938 USD and is up 1.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $1,581,344.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

