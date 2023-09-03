Wanchain (WAN) Price Up 2.7% This Week

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $36.99 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wanchain has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000724 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 197,020,997 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

