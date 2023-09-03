Voss Capital LLC Takes $181,000 Position in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI)

Voss Capital LLC bought a new stake in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 17,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Titan International by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Titan International by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Titan International by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Titan International by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Titan International by 65.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Titan International Price Performance

Shares of Titan International stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 463,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,134. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Titan International, Inc. has a one year low of $9.23 and a one year high of $17.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $810.47 million, a P/E ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 2.20.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. Titan International had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $481.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Titan International, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

