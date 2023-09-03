Voss Capital LLC Sells 6,930 Shares of Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX)

Voss Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,930 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC’s holdings in Cognition Therapeutics were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Cognition Therapeutics by 237.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 35,618 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cognition Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $152,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 46,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 22,213 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics by 100.0% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 20,393 shares during the period. 23.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cognition Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Cognition Therapeutics stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,014. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.90. The firm has a market cap of $47.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.46. Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $3.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cognition Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CGTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price objective on Cognition Therapeutics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

Cognition Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, an orally delivered molecule modulator designed to penetrate the blood-brain barrier and bind selectively to the S2R complex for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

