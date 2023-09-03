Voss Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 50,000 MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Voss Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 1st quarter worth about $666,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 1st quarter worth about $1,419,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 175,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,350,000 after buying an additional 38,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 280.9% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 34,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 25,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

MDU Resources Group Stock Performance

NYSE:MDU traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.48. 1,309,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,648,089. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a one year low of $18.47 and a one year high of $22.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.37.

MDU Resources Group Cuts Dividend

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 84 transmission and 294 distribution substations.

