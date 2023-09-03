Verdad Advisers LP Sells 30,000 Shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Verdad Advisers LP trimmed its holdings in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. CoreCivic accounts for approximately 2.5% of Verdad Advisers LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Verdad Advisers LP owned about 0.12% of CoreCivic worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in CoreCivic by 20.0% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 81,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 13,615 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the 1st quarter worth $4,932,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,651,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,197,000 after buying an additional 47,200 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 6,979 shares during the period. 80.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Patrick D. Swindle sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $267,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 177,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,901,336.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Patrick D. Swindle sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $267,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 177,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,901,336.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Cole G. Carter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total transaction of $48,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 236,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,302,579.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,116 shares of company stock worth $1,798,082 in the last ninety days. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CXW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CoreCivic in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of CoreCivic in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Shares of NYSE CXW traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.00. 619,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889,171. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.94. CoreCivic, Inc. has a one year low of $7.84 and a one year high of $13.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.80 and its 200 day moving average is $9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $463.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.46 million. CoreCivic had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 4.27%. CoreCivic’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

