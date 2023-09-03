Verdad Advisers LP Sells 18,975 Shares of Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE)

Verdad Advisers LP cut its holdings in Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 281,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,975 shares during the quarter. Daseke makes up approximately 4.4% of Verdad Advisers LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Verdad Advisers LP’s holdings in Daseke were worth $2,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Daseke by 28.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 249,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 55,473 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Daseke by 248.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 15,689 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Daseke by 42.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 617,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,216,000 after acquiring an additional 182,623 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Daseke during the first quarter worth approximately $481,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Daseke by 27,982.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 684,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,897,000 after acquiring an additional 682,480 shares during the last quarter. 54.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Daseke alerts:

Daseke Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:DSKE traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.40. 191,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $247.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.96. Daseke, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.69 and a 52-week high of $9.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Daseke ( NASDAQ:DSKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $407.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.40 million. Daseke had a return on equity of 29.23% and a net margin of 1.53%. As a group, analysts predict that Daseke, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Daseke from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Daseke

About Daseke

(Free Report)

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, industrial and hazardous waste, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Daseke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daseke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.