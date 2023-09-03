Verdad Advisers LP Purchases 15,000 Shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

Verdad Advisers LP lifted its position in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Sibanye Stillwater accounts for approximately 1.9% of Verdad Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Verdad Advisers LP’s holdings in Sibanye Stillwater were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sibanye Stillwater in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 146.0% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. 7.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Bank of America lowered Sibanye Stillwater from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Sibanye Stillwater Stock Performance

NYSE:SBSW traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.00. The company had a trading volume of 6,802,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,858,683. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 1-year low of $5.96 and a 1-year high of $12.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

Featured Articles

