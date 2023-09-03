Verdad Advisers LP Has $1.98 Million Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Verdad Advisers LP lessened its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KRFree Report) by 50.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the period. Kroger accounts for about 4.0% of Verdad Advisers LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Verdad Advisers LP’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Kroger by 3.4% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kroger by 12.6% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kroger by 5.0% during the first quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Kroger by 1.1% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 21,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kroger stock traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $45.98. The stock had a trading volume of 3,676,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,050,924. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $41.81 and a one year high of $52.00. The stock has a market cap of $33.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.39.

Kroger (NYSE:KRGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.05. Kroger had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 30.96%. The firm had revenue of $45.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KR shares. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Kroger from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, June 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Kroger from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.41.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

