Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target Raised to $228.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $225.00 to $228.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, June 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $215.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Veeva Systems from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $213.43.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VEEV

Veeva Systems Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $216.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $197.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.91. Veeva Systems has a 52-week low of $151.02 and a 52-week high of $218.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $590.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.28 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 23.85%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Veeva Systems

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.22, for a total transaction of $30,275.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,942 shares in the company, valued at $3,205,765.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Veeva Systems by 90,363.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 98,398,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,456,312,000 after purchasing an additional 98,289,612 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,703,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Veeva Systems by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,362,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,188,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,210 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 1,578.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,344,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,342,000 after purchasing an additional 920,633 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

(Get Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.