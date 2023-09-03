Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Sells 6,157 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. lessened its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 94,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,157 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $39,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.5% in the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 3,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 122.7% in the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after buying an additional 4,147 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 6.8% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 23,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,781,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 8.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 143,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,061,000 after buying an additional 10,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth about $1,772,000. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DE traded up $7.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $418.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,249,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617,041. Deere & Company has a one year low of $328.62 and a one year high of $450.00. The company has a market capitalization of $122.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $417.17 and a 200 day moving average of $399.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.22 by $1.98. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 46.15% and a net margin of 16.36%. The company had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.16 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 33.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.78%.

DE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $398.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $512.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $458.53.

In related news, Director Tami A. Erwin bought 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $371.05 per share, with a total value of $250,458.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,497.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 27,933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.59, for a total transaction of $10,658,953.47. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,794,512.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $371.05 per share, with a total value of $250,458.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 950 shares in the company, valued at $352,497.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,580 shares of company stock valued at $34,799,115. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

