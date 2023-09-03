Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Reduces Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. reduced its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,269,757 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 16,675 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises 1.3% of Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $66,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,736,984 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,649,867,000 after buying an additional 750,247 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 0.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,960,104 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,674,524,000 after buying an additional 399,565 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Cisco Systems by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,788,267 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,943,593,000 after buying an additional 9,160,347 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 112,307.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,519,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,835,509,000 after buying an additional 59,466,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 21.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,468,315 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,847,331,000 after buying an additional 9,614,150 shares in the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.84. 14,080,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,632,186. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.60 and a 52-week high of $58.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.65.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 22.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.81%.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $30,770.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,282,106.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $30,770.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,282,106.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $975,614.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 716,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,505,095.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,820 shares of company stock valued at $3,459,946 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. 51job restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.23.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

