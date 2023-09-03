Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Purchases 27,633 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 689,529 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 27,633 shares during the quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $50,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in Wintrust Financial by 192.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Wintrust Financial by 113.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Wintrust Financial by 33.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 768 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. 92.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Price Performance

Wintrust Financial stock traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.56. 321,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,391. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Wintrust Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $57.48 and a twelve month high of $97.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.06.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38. The firm had revenue of $810.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.16 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 13.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 16.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $92.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $82.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.60.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

