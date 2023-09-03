Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Has $32.66 Million Stock Holdings in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR)

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. decreased its stake in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,932,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 34,236 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. owned about 0.07% of Luxfer worth $32,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HRT Financial LP lifted its stake in Luxfer by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 24,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 11,847 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Luxfer by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in Luxfer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Luxfer by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 377,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,375,000 after purchasing an additional 62,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Luxfer by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,555,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,292,000 after purchasing an additional 129,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LXFR stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.02. 82,766 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,658. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a 12 month low of $11.27 and a 12 month high of $17.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.70. The stock has a market cap of $323.60 million, a PE ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Luxfer ( NYSE:LXFR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). Luxfer had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 3.55%. The firm had revenue of $110.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Luxfer Holdings PLC will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. Luxfer’s payout ratio is 94.55%.

LXFR has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Luxfer in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Luxfer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st.

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Elektron and Gas Cylinders.

