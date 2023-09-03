Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Acquires 27,900 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,348,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 27,900 shares during the quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. owned approximately 0.37% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $42,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,578,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,542,000 after buying an additional 98,146 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,003,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,389,000 after purchasing an additional 98,785 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 137,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 7,750 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 114,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 15,867 shares during the period. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.50 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Friday, May 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.19.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMH traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $35.98. 1,250,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,217,038. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.01 and a 200-day moving average of $33.92. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $28.78 and a twelve month high of $37.97. The company has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.80%.

Insider Transactions at American Homes 4 Rent

In other news, CAO Brian Reitz sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total transaction of $67,446.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,788.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Brian Reitz sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total value of $67,446.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,788.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 28,407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total transaction of $1,025,776.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,411,600.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,693 shares of company stock valued at $3,338,340. Company insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

