UBS Group Trims Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Target Price to $25.00

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by UBS Group from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Chewy from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays cut their target price on Chewy from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush cut their target price on Chewy from $45.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on Chewy from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Chewy from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $38.45.
Chewy Stock Up 2.9 %
Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 39.90% and a net margin of 0.51%.
In other news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $4,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,120,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $4,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,120,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 25,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total value of $1,010,675.40. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 521,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,712,788.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 304,798 shares of company stock valued at $12,007,357 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Chewy by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Chewy during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in Chewy during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.
