TRON (TRX) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $107.28 Million

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 3rd. TRON has a market cap of $5.52 billion and $107.28 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TRON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0770 or 0.00000297 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TRON has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00009318 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001189 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001515 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000035 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001246 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002345 BTC.

TRON Profile

TRX uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 89,302,664,167 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. TRON’s official website is tron.network. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation. TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TRON

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

