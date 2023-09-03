Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Holdings Raised by Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. grew its position in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,115,888 shares of the travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184,713 shares during the quarter. Tripadvisor makes up approximately 1.2% of Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. owned 2.21% of Tripadvisor worth $61,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRIP. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,524,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Tripadvisor by 872.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,836,600 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $33,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647,700 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in Tripadvisor by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,323,501 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $113,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,851 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Tripadvisor by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,949,031 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $71,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,446 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tripadvisor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,574,000. 74.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TRIP traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.60. 1,763,046 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,496,001. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.00 and a beta of 1.39. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.39 and a twelve month high of $27.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.60.

Tripadvisor ( NASDAQ:TRIP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The travel company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Tripadvisor had a positive return on equity of 4.87% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $494.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.01 million. On average, research analysts expect that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TRIP shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Tripadvisor in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered Tripadvisor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Tripadvisor from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Tripadvisor from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.88.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Tripadvisor Core, Viator, and TheFork. The Tripadvisor Core segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

