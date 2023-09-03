TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) Price Target Raised to C$13.35 at Royal Bank of Canada

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.00 to C$13.35 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares cut their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. ATB Capital downgraded TransAlta Renewables from a sector perform rating to a tender rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. CSFB cut TransAlta Renewables from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Raymond James decreased their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$15.50 to C$13.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransAlta Renewables presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$14.19.

Get TransAlta Renewables alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RNW

TransAlta Renewables Price Performance

Shares of TSE:RNW opened at C$13.19 on Wednesday. TransAlta Renewables has a one year low of C$10.63 and a one year high of C$17.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.12, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.86 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.97, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$99.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$120.60 million. TransAlta Renewables had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 4.30%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.5838455 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransAlta Renewables Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.0783 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. TransAlta Renewables’s payout ratio is 313.33%.

About TransAlta Renewables

(Get Free Report)

TransAlta Renewables Inc owns, develops, and operates renewable and natural gas power generation facilities and other infrastructure assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.