The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,257,835 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 501,469 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.63% of TJX Companies worth $568,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TJX. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. United Bank boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 9.2% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 15,197 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at about $2,780,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 69.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,304 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 15,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 10.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $5,906,773.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 135,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,307,106.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $377,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,223 shares in the company, valued at $10,370,070. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $5,906,773.21. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 135,050 shares in the company, valued at $12,307,106.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 114,014 shares of company stock valued at $10,291,303. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,450,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,979,649. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.78 and a 1-year high of $92.87.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.61% and a net margin of 7.77%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 39.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on TJX Companies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.95.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

