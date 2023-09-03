The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Upgraded at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $126.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $125.00.

Several other brokerages have also commented on THG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $124.00 to $120.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Bank of America downgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. TheStreet downgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $143.29.

Shares of NYSE:THG opened at $108.35 on Thursday. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $103.90 and a 1-year high of $148.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -41.67, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.37 and its 200-day moving average is $119.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.91). The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a negative return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently -124.62%.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 1,246 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $142,093.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of THG. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 14.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the first quarter worth about $209,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

