Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Tarena International Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of TEDU stock opened at $2.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88 and a beta of -0.53. Tarena International has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $7.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.47 and its 200 day moving average is $3.30.

Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $56.08 million for the quarter. Tarena International had a net margin of 0.32% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%.

About Tarena International

Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes under the Tarena brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, IT Professional Education; and IT-focused Supplementary STEAM Education Services.

