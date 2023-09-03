Synapse (SYN) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $73.78 Million

Synapse (SYN) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. Synapse has a market capitalization of $73.78 million and $2.42 million worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Synapse token can now be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00001583 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Synapse has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Synapse

Synapse’s launch date was August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 192,696,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. Synapse’s official message board is medium.com/@synapseprotocol. Synapse’s official website is synapseprotocol.com. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse is a cross-chain layer ∞ protocol powering frictionless interoperability between blockchains.

By providing decentralized, permissionless transactions between any L1, sidechain, or L2 ecosystem, Synapse powers integral blockchain activities such as asset transfers, swaps, and generalized messaging with cross-chain functionality – and in so doing enables new primitives based on its cross-chain architecture.”

