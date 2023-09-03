StockNews.com Downgrades AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Jonestrading reiterated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.13.

Shares of MITT opened at $6.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $132.64 million, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.41 and a 200 day moving average of $5.94. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $3.52 and a 52-week high of $7.05.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $60.79 million during the quarter. AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 13.01%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.98%. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.91%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 66.7% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 175.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 392,600.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 7,852 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 475.0% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 7,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.26% of the company’s stock.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio comprises residential investments, including non-agency loans, agency-eligible loans, re-and non-performing loans, and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities.

