StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

NortonLifeLock Price Performance

NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $20.47 on Thursday. NortonLifeLock has a 1-year low of $20.12 and a 1-year high of $30.92. The firm has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NortonLifeLock

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NLOK. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 31,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden boosted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 124,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 197,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

Gen Digital, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Featured Stories

