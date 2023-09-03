StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
NYSE:MXC opened at $12.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.12. Mexco Energy has a 12 month low of $10.30 and a 12 month high of $20.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.57 million, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.16.
Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Mexco Energy had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 43.26%. The company had revenue of $1.75 million for the quarter.
Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.
