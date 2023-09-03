StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Mexco Energy Price Performance

NYSE:MXC opened at $12.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.12. Mexco Energy has a 12 month low of $10.30 and a 12 month high of $20.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.57 million, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.16.

Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Mexco Energy had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 43.26%. The company had revenue of $1.75 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Mexco Energy

About Mexco Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MXC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Mexco Energy by 2.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mexco Energy by 270.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 44,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Mexco Energy by 15.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 6.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.

Featured Articles

