Status Reaches Market Cap of $82.68 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 3rd. Over the last seven days, Status has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. Status has a total market cap of $82.68 million and $1.37 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0214 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00007202 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00020990 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00017376 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00015036 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25,958.92 or 1.00104382 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Status Profile

Status is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,859,708,430 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. Status’ official website is status.im.

Status Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

