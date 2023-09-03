Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by Curbstone Financial Management Corp

Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,074 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.88.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,747,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,260,735. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.67 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48. The firm has a market cap of $112.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.04.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 64.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

