SPACE ID Price Reaches $0.21 (ID)

SPACE ID (ID) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. SPACE ID has a market cap of $78.73 million and $28.90 million worth of SPACE ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SPACE ID has traded up 14% against the US dollar. One SPACE ID token can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000808 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000031 BTC.

SPACE ID Token Profile

SPACE ID launched on March 22nd, 2023. SPACE ID’s total supply is 1,996,892,622 tokens and its circulating supply is 375,323,177 tokens. SPACE ID’s official website is space.id. SPACE ID’s official message board is blog.space.id. SPACE ID’s official Twitter account is @spaceidprotocol.

SPACE ID Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SPACE ID (ID) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SPACE ID has a current supply of 1,996,892,622.2 with 375,323,177.17843705 in circulation. The last known price of SPACE ID is 0.19678236 USD and is down -8.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 124 active market(s) with $148,059,053.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://space.id.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPACE ID directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPACE ID should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SPACE ID using one of the exchanges listed above.

