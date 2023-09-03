SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Raised to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. Raymond James currently has $55.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SKYW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded SkyWest from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on SkyWest in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on SkyWest from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.00.

SkyWest Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SKYW opened at $44.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -634.00, a PEG ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.95. SkyWest has a 12 month low of $14.76 and a 12 month high of $46.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $725.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.75 million. SkyWest had a positive return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Analysts expect that SkyWest will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SkyWest

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in SkyWest by 2,238.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 19,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 18,984 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in SkyWest by 5.9% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 15,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SkyWest by 282.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 519,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,163,000 after acquiring an additional 383,756 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in SkyWest by 113.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 15,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of SkyWest by 17.1% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

