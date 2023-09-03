Siacoin Price Reaches $0.0029 (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. One Siacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Siacoin has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. Siacoin has a market cap of $158.64 million and approximately $21.20 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25,950.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.83 or 0.00245979 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $196.10 or 0.00755689 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00014184 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.27 or 0.00544374 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00059113 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.62 or 0.00118010 BTC.

SC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 54,978,285,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,955,307,500 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

