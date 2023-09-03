Saltmarble Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $28,225.47 (SML)

Saltmarble (SML) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. One Saltmarble token can currently be bought for about $2.06 or 0.00007932 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Saltmarble has traded down 37.1% against the US dollar. Saltmarble has a market capitalization of $200.13 million and approximately $28,225.47 worth of Saltmarble was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Saltmarble

Saltmarble’s launch date was June 1st, 2022. Saltmarble’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,200,000 tokens. Saltmarble’s official Twitter account is @saltmarble. The official message board for Saltmarble is medium.com/@saltmarble. The official website for Saltmarble is ggdgame.saltmarble.io.

Saltmarble Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Saltmarble (SML) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Saltmarble has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Saltmarble is 2.14974571 USD and is up 5.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $26,846.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://ggdgame.saltmarble.io/.”

