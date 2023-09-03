Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Raised to $275.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Societe Generale lowered Salesforce from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Northland Securities upped their target price on Salesforce from $181.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Salesforce from $230.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Salesforce in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $239.86.

Shares of CRM opened at $221.53 on Thursday. Salesforce has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $238.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $216.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.48. The firm has a market cap of $215.77 billion, a PE ratio of 582.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.20.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $36,908.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.47, for a total value of $3,685,799.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,064,823.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $36,908.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at $501,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,270,289 shares of company stock valued at $270,771,583. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at about $233,743,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 374.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 132.8% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

