Robert W. Baird Raises Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Price Target to $410.00

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Free Report) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $400.00 to $410.00 in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on COO. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Cooper Companies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Cooper Companies from $380.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Cooper Companies from $431.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cooper Companies has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $400.56.

Cooper Companies Price Performance

Shares of COO stock opened at $364.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.88, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $381.55 and its 200 day moving average is $369.46. Cooper Companies has a twelve month low of $244.21 and a twelve month high of $399.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The medical device company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $930.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.77 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 8.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cooper Companies will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cooper Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 27th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 26th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 1.03%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 59.3% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 93.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 95 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

