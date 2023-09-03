Robert W. Baird Cuts Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target to $40.00

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Robert W. Baird from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Chewy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chewy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Chewy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Chewy from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Chewy from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $38.45.

Shares of NYSE:CHWY opened at $24.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.58, a P/E/G ratio of 201.39 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.13. Chewy has a fifty-two week low of $23.03 and a fifty-two week high of $52.88.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.12. Chewy had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 39.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion.

In other Chewy news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 13,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total value of $539,040.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,514 shares in the company, valued at $11,221,456.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 13,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total value of $539,040.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 282,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,221,456.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 70,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total transaction of $2,807,290.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,062,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,207,107.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 304,798 shares of company stock worth $12,007,357 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 15.7% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 599,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,649,000 after acquiring an additional 81,346 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 55.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 162,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,399,000 after acquiring an additional 57,503 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Chewy by 3.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 663,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,183,000 after purchasing an additional 21,823 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Chewy by 7.6% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Chewy during the second quarter worth about $332,000. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.

