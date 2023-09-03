Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) Shares Acquired by Voss Capital LLC

Voss Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI – Free Report) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,317,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 372,499 shares during the quarter. Rimini Street makes up approximately 1.2% of Voss Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Voss Capital LLC’s holdings in Rimini Street were worth $9,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMNI. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Rimini Street during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Rimini Street during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Rimini Street by 231.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Rimini Street during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Rimini Street by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum cut Rimini Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th.

RMNI traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,442. The firm has a market cap of $219.15 million, a P/E ratio of 49.20 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.98. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.17 and a 52-week high of $5.83.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $106.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.20 million. Rimini Street had a net margin of 1.00% and a negative return on equity of 45.28%. On average, equities analysts expect that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael L. Perica sold 5,556 shares of Rimini Street stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $25,002.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 31,281 shares of company stock valued at $127,523 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 41.32% of the company’s stock.

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers application management services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It also provides Rimini ONE, an outsourcing option that offers a set of unified and integrated services to run, manage, support, customize, configure, connect, protect, monitor, and optimize its clients' application, database, and technology enterprise software; Rimini Support solution for a range of enterprise software vendors, product families and product lines; Rimini Manage, a suite of managed services for application and database software; Rimini Protect, a suite of managed security solutions for applications, databases, and technology infrastructure; and Rimini Connect, a suite of managed interoperability solutions for browsers, operating systems, and email systems.

