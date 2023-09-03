Reviewing Mobileye Global (MBLY) and The Competition

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) is one of 106 publicly-traded companies in the “Auto Parts” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Mobileye Global to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.9% of Mobileye Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.7% of shares of all “Auto Parts” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Mobileye Global shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 29.6% of shares of all “Auto Parts” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mobileye Global and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mobileye Global $1.93 billion -$82.00 million -229.00 Mobileye Global Competitors $5.34 billion $132.99 million 169.49

Profitability

Mobileye Global’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Mobileye Global. Mobileye Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This table compares Mobileye Global and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mobileye Global -6.33% 3.39% 3.01% Mobileye Global Competitors -5.98% -13.06% 1.80%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Mobileye Global and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mobileye Global 0 3 21 1 2.92 Mobileye Global Competitors 440 1720 2779 45 2.49

Mobileye Global currently has a consensus target price of $47.38, indicating a potential upside of 29.30%. As a group, “Auto Parts” companies have a potential upside of 10.17%. Given Mobileye Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Mobileye Global is more favorable than its competitors.

Mobileye Global Company Profile

Mobileye Global Inc. engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management. It also provides Mobileye Chauffeur, a generation solution; and Mobileye Drive, a self-driving system comprising of radar and lidar subsystems. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel. Mobileye Global Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Intel Overseas Funding Corporation.

