Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Shares of NASDAQ FRBK opened at $0.30 on Thursday. Republic First Bancorp has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $3.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.05 million, a P/E ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.82.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,985,898 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,599,000 after buying an additional 158,985 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Republic First Bancorp by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,820,057 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,391,000 after buying an additional 226,805 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Republic First Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $2,537,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Republic First Bancorp by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,083,832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 86,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 131.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 903,165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 513,286 shares during the period. 34.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

