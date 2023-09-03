Relay Token Self Reported Market Cap Tops $3.17 Billion (RELAY)

Relay Token (RELAY) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 3rd. Over the last seven days, Relay Token has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Relay Token token can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000522 BTC on major exchanges. Relay Token has a total market cap of $3.17 billion and $27.98 worth of Relay Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Relay Token

Relay Token’s genesis date was August 2nd, 2021. Relay Token’s total supply is 8,865,480 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,261,125 tokens. Relay Token’s official Twitter account is @relay_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Relay Token’s official website is www.relaychain.com. The official message board for Relay Token is medium.com/@relay_chain.

Relay Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RelayChain.com provides cross-chain token transfers between the world’s leading blockchains. Facilitating cross-chain DeFi interoperability to partners via BaaS (Bridging as a Service). Liquidity providers are rewarded in the chain’s native gas token (ETH, AVAX, MATIC, BNB, HT, etc).”

