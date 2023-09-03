Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Recon Technology Stock Performance

Recon Technology stock opened at $0.35 on Thursday. Recon Technology has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $2.13. The company has a current ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Recon Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Recon Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $1,353,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Recon Technology by 846.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,492,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Recon Technology by 161.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 27,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.76% of the company’s stock.

Recon Technology Company Profile

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other components and parts related to oilfield production and other energy industries; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

Featured Stories

