Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. SVB Securities lowered Reata Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Reata Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $172.50 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. 888 reissued a reiterates rating on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $172.00 price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Reata Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $172.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reata Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $150.36.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

RETA opened at $169.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.93. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $21.83 and a 1-year high of $169.75.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.88) by $0.56. The company had revenue of $22.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Reata Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CFO Manmeet Singh Soni sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.62, for a total transaction of $12,346,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,597,577.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Reata Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Bhaskar Anand sold 2,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total value of $239,243.73. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,542,334.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Manmeet Singh Soni sold 75,000 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.62, for a total value of $12,346,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,376 shares in the company, valued at $10,597,577.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 203,663 shares of company stock valued at $28,556,414. Corporate insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reata Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,396,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,030,000 after buying an additional 143,562 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,653,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,677,000 after acquiring an additional 33,890 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,538,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,853,000 after acquiring an additional 329,021 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,231,000. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,062,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,468 shares during the period.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct various form of CKD, such as, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

