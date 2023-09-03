Quantum (QUA) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $204.39

Quantum (QUA) traded up 100% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 3rd. Quantum has a total market capitalization of $11.20 and $204.39 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Quantum has traded 93.3% lower against the US dollar. One Quantum token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00007261 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00021037 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00017259 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00015086 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25,880.35 or 1.00033751 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Quantum Token Profile

Quantum is a token. Its launch date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00000002 USD and is up 100.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $164.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

