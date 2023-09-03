Qtum (QTUM) Price Reaches $2.10 on Top Exchanges

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. Qtum has a total market cap of $219.97 million and $18.86 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Qtum has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for about $2.10 or 0.00008092 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Qtum alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,635.19 or 0.06301243 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000984 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00038008 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00016957 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00026166 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00012514 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000196 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004325 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Qtum Profile

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,755,842 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.