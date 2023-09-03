PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target Increased to $115.00 by Analysts at Barclays

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) had its target price raised by Barclays from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on PVH from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. TheStreet downgraded PVH from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded PVH from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $93.83.

PVH Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PVH opened at $83.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.28. PVH has a fifty-two week low of $43.49 and a fifty-two week high of $94.51.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.23. PVH had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. PVH’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that PVH will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PVH Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.75%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PVH. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of PVH during the 2nd quarter valued at about $807,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in PVH by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,935 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in PVH by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 134,859 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of PVH by 943.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,353,450 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $115,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,733 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of PVH by 0.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,122 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

See Also

