Prudential PLC Purchases 19,934 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 104.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,934 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $2,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CBSH. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 39,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 415,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,265,000 after purchasing an additional 7,097 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,152,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,220,000 after purchasing an additional 22,768 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,047,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 0.7% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,640,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Commerce Bancshares

In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director Blackford F. Brauer bought 5,000 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.00 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,116. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director Blackford F. Brauer bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.00 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,116. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Derrick Brooks sold 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total value of $75,260.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,526 shares in the company, valued at $448,723.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. TheStreet cut Commerce Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Commerce Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.75.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of CBSH stock opened at $49.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.75. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.55 and a 1 year high of $72.60.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.08. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 28.39% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $397.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.14%.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Featured Stories

