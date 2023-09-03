Pocket Network (POKT) Trading 1.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Pocket Network (POKT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 3rd. Pocket Network has a total market cap of $30.51 million and $60,616.97 worth of Pocket Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pocket Network token can now be purchased for $0.0299 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pocket Network has traded up 1.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Pocket Network

Pocket Network’s launch date was July 28th, 2020. Pocket Network’s total supply is 1,637,686,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,019,807,684 tokens. Pocket Network’s official message board is forum.pokt.network. The Reddit community for Pocket Network is https://reddit.com/r/poktnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pocket Network’s official website is www.pokt.network. Pocket Network’s official Twitter account is @poktnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Pocket Network is a multi-chain relay protocol that incentivizes RPC nodes to provide DApps and their users with Web3 access.

Using Pocket Network is similar to any other RPC. If you’re already using a centralized RPC provider, the Pocket Portal was built to allow a transition with URLs you can claim. Alternatively, you can integrate directly with PocketJS.”

Pocket Network Token Trading

