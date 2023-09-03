PlatonCoin Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $0.07 (PLTC)

PlatonCoin (PLTC) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. One PlatonCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.93 or 0.00004603 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PlatonCoin has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar. PlatonCoin has a total market capitalization of $83.83 million and approximately $0.07 worth of PlatonCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About PlatonCoin

PlatonCoin was first traded on January 30th, 2020. PlatonCoin’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,139,350 coins. The official website for PlatonCoin is platonfinance.com. PlatonCoin’s official Twitter account is @platonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PlatonCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Platon Finance is a blockchain digital ecosystem designed to represent a bridge for all the people and business owners so everybody could learn, understand, use and benefit from blockchain, a revolution of technology.”

