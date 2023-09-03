PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) PT Raised to $140.00

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Benchmark from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PDD. Citigroup lifted their target price on PDD from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PDD from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on PDD from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on PDD from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, 500.com reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of PDD in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $117.75.

PDD Trading Up 4.4 %

PDD stock opened at $103.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.76. PDD has a 52 week low of $38.80 and a 52 week high of $106.38.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $10.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $3.17. PDD had a return on equity of 34.10% and a net margin of 25.63%. The business had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that PDD will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in PDD by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 315,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,832,000 after purchasing an additional 78,616 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in PDD in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,769,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in PDD by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 57,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 21,775 shares during the last quarter. First Beijing Investment Ltd bought a new position in PDD in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,417,000. Finally, National Pension Service raised its position in shares of PDD by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 179,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,380,000 after acquiring an additional 46,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

