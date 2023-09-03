PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) Price Target Raised to $120.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PDD from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on PDD from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on PDD from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. CLSA boosted their price target on PDD from $95.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on PDD from $106.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $117.75.

Get PDD alerts:

View Our Latest Report on PDD

PDD Stock Performance

PDD stock opened at $103.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.74. PDD has a 52 week low of $38.80 and a 52 week high of $106.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $10.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $3.17. The firm had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.39 billion. PDD had a return on equity of 34.10% and a net margin of 25.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PDD will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PDD

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hhlr Advisors LTD. boosted its holdings in PDD by 266.5% in the first quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 10,642,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,792,000 after purchasing an additional 7,739,047 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PDD in the fourth quarter valued at about $501,089,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in PDD by 3,618.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,630,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,506,101 shares during the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd boosted its holdings in PDD by 396.7% in the fourth quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 4,427,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,095,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in PDD by 10.6% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 31,167,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

About PDD

(Get Free Report)

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PDD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.