Paddy Power Betfair (LON:PPB) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $5,676.00

Shares of Paddy Power Betfair PLC (LON:PPB – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5,676 ($71.55) and traded as low as GBX 5,648 ($71.20). Paddy Power Betfair shares last traded at GBX 5,676 ($71.55), with a volume of 388,508 shares trading hands.
Paddy Power Betfair Stock Down 1.8 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.74 billion and a PE ratio of 23.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5,676 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 5,676.
Paddy Power Betfair Company Profile
Paddy Power Betfair plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Online, Australia, Retail, and US segments. It offers exchange sports betting products; fixed odds games betting; online games and casino; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Paddy Power Betfair
- How to Invest in Cannabis, Step by Step
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/28 – 9/1
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- 2 Stocks That Doubled EPS Estimates and Flashing Buy Signals
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Toyota vs Tesla: The Tortoise And The Hare Race Has A New Meaning
Receive News & Ratings for Paddy Power Betfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paddy Power Betfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.